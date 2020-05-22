Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Thursday said they implemented a modified conduct of checkpoints in Metro Manila and urban areas nationwide where influx of vehicles are expected with the partial reopening of the economy.

Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, JTF commander, said the move is to prevent traffic congestion at the Quarantine Control Points (QCPs), especially that more people are allowed to go out of their houses with the lifting of some restrictions under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) and the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“With the downgrading of community quarantine status in almost all areas in the country, there is a significant increase of motor vehicles everywhere. There are times where we cannot check all vehicles passing thru our fixed checkpoints since this could create monstrous traffic congestion, which will defeat the purpose of partially reopening the economy,” he said.

“Quarantine Control Points (QCPs), based on what happens in the ground, can adjust accordingly. Modified Checkpoints or random checking can be implemented to minimize traffic congestion and public inconvenience,” he added.

The task force said there are more than 4,000 QCPs across the country restrict the movement of the people as the threat of the coronavirus remains.

Eleazar said the modified checkpoints are aimed at improving the movement of vehicles entering Metro Manila and urban areas where some businesses were allowed to operate anew, and in GCQ areas where more restrictions were lifted.

“We expect more vehicles to travel in these areas that is why we have to modify the implementation of checkpoints for the convenience of the motorists,” he said.

Under the modified checkpoint, Eleazar explained that policemen and soldiers manning the QCPs will still check the vehicles if the persons on board are Authorized Person Outside Residence (APOR), observing rules on physical distancing and wearing face masks.

“But once there is a traffic build-up, the checking could be stopped temporarily to allow all vehicles pass freely. Strict checking of vehicles will resume if the traffic situation normalizes,” he said.

He mentioned Metro Manila where huge volume of vehicles was observed after people, particularly workers, were allowed to report to work under the MECQ.

“The modified checkpoint will also be implemented in other parts of the country. The rule is that strict checking of vehicles will continue unless there is a long line of traffic,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar said police commanders are given the discretion to implement their own schemes, depending on the situation in their areas of responsibility.

Eleazar said vehicles that will not be checked due to modified checkpoint may still be inspected through the mobile checkpoint and random inspection of the Highway Patrol Group.

For his part, Police Brigadier Eliseo Cruz, HPG director, said he has ordered the deployment of hundreds of his men to conduct mobile checkpoints which will be set up in strategic areas based on the assessment of local HPG commanders.

“These HPG personnel were instructed to conduct random inspection of vehicles to check if those on board are on APOR’s list or physical distancing is observed,” he said.

“Motorists must be aware that they will be cited if caught with violation, which should serve as deterrence to others,” Cruz added. Ella Dionisio/DMS