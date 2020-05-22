Malacañang said on Thursday that local government units should not require business establishments to conduct rapid testing to determine if their workers returning to work are infected with coronavirus disease.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases did not impose such requirement.

"It's not right that the LGUs require rapid testing (to workers returning to their work), because it's not really a requirement; that must be done voluntarily," he said.

He said the Department of Interior and Local Government would coordinate with the LGUs imposing rapid testing to businesses.

"You (LGUs) should not require that, unless the employer voluntarily provide and pay for such test," Roque added.

Some LGUs reportedly came out with executive orders requiring businesses in their respective areas to conduct first rapid testing to employees before they are allowed to go back to their work. Celerina Monte/DMS