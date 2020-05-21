The Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) raided a villa allegedly operating as a makeshift medical facility for Chinese patients at the Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport, Pampanga last May 18.

According to CIDG, a certain Hu Lin, owner of the facility and Lee Seung Hyun, alleged pharmacist, were arrested inside Fontana Villa, Clark Economic Zone in Mabalacat around 1:30 pm after they received complaint from concerned citizen that an alleged COVID-19 patient is undergoing medical attention inside the said area.

The facility is also selling Chinese medicines.

The operation was conducted by Region 3 field units of CIDG, Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) where they found seven hospital beds with laboratory testing and pharmacy area.

The facility had been reportedly operating for three months.

According to police report, most Chinese patients choose to undergo medication in the area as they are afraid to be quarantined and identified.

During the search, FDA personnel seized the numerous Chinese medicines and now undergoing examination.

The DOH has issued a cease & desist order on the establishment.

CIDG said they are still investigating how many Chinese were operating the facility and how many went there.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 and the Medical Act of 1959.

In a statement, Clark Development Corp. (CDC) said they ordered the closure and full lockdown of Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport following the raid.

“This illegal activity not only violates the law, but also poses danger to individuals who potentially need medical treatment for the deadly disease. CDC does not and will never tolerate this inside the Clark Freeport,” it said.

Aside from the operators who are facing criminal charges, the CDC will also hold into account the management of Fontana for allowing this to happen within their property.

“We assure Clark stakeholders, the locators, local communities and residents especially, that we will not stop until all those involved are prosecuted and punished,” CDC said. Ella Dionisio/DMS