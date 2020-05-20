Some 160 personnel of the Presidential Security Group were tested positive for coronavirus disease using the rapid tests and one of them was confirmed positive with the use of RT-PCR test, PSG Commander Colonel Jesus P. Durante III said on Tuesday.

However, the PSG chief was quick to assure that President Rodrigo Duterte has no exposure to any of the PSG members who were positive for COVID-19.

"So far, there were 160 PSG personnel who tested positive for rapid testing since March. They automatically underwent quarantine for two weeks in an isolated facility, away from the President’s Malacañang residence. They were then subjected to RT-PCR tests. Among them, only one PSG personnel was confirmed positive with the RT-PCR test," he said in a statement.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has no exposure with him at all since he is not detailed as a close-in security," Durante added, referring to the PSG personnel who was tested positive using RT-PCR test.

He said such PSG staff has long recovered from COVID-19.

The official said his office strictly follows a systematic procedure in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease to prevent the spread of the virus.

Durante explained that the PSG troopers and their dependents undergo COVID-19 rapid testing every two weeks to detect the virus.

"This is to ensure that PSG troopers do not become threat, themselves, to the President and guarantee that his safety is not compromised in any way," he said.

Durante said the PSG Compound and Malacañang complex remain to be safe and secured for the President and the first family. Celerina Monte/DMS