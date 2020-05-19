The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) hopes people will understand if he cannot remove National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas over alleged quarantine violations during his birthday last May 8.

In a radio interview, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said Sinas’ health and anti-criminality programs help to the PNP.

“I hope the public would understand because we are here right now (on an) emergency situation. If we replace him... it’s hard to replace him (for now) because he has a lot of programs in relation to COVID,” Gamboa said.

He said Sinas was the first official to establish quarantine facilities in police camps.

“There are still a lot. We have a campaign against illegal drugs and we know that when he became the PNP chief, illegal gambling stopped in NCR and... the district directors and chiefs of police toe(d) the line,” he added.

Gamboa assured the public that the investigation against Sinas and other generals and police officers over alleged violation of health protocols during the birthday of the Metro Manila police chief will be impartial.

Gamboa said the “less grave neglect of duty” filed by the PNP- Internal Affairs Service may be upgraded to a graver offense.

“It will really depend on the evaluation of IAS… Now in the course of trial if they will find graver offense or responsibility then we can always upgrade it,” he said.

Gamboa said the police officials, including Sinas, may face suspension including forfeiture of their pay.

He said the administrative case was transmitted to Malacanang for clearance for the cops to be investigated.

“As soon as Malacanang clears the filing of the appropriate case, then trial can (be) pursued,” he said.

“I just want to assure the public that whenever there are investigations, we are impartial,” he said.

On Friday, IAS filed a criminal complaint against Sinas’ and 18 other officers at the Taguig prosecutors office over alleged quarantine protocol violation during his birthday celebration last May 8. Ella Dionisio/DMS