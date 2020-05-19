Eight overseas foreign workers escaped from their quarantine facility before getting the result of their test for COVID-19 but the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said only one tested positive and was recovered by authorities.

The PCG said members of a sub-task group to repatriate OFWs tracked the 49-year-old male and brought him to a COVID-19 treatment facility.

"His family members and other persons he had personal contact with, on the other hand, were put in isolation and are now undergoing COVID-19 RT-PCR testing," the PCG said.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said search operations for the seven other OFWs are ongoing.

''They shall be arrested and shall face charges for violating quarantine protocols and for compromising the health and safety of their families and communities," he said.

Balilo said all eight, including the 49-year-old, will be charged for violating quarantine protocols.

The PCG said"as of 18 May 2020, eight OFWs are reported to have left their facilities prior to receipt of their swab test results and one of them was a 49-year-old male OFW who was confirmed positive for COVID-19."

"For the COVID-19 positive OFW, he was staying at a BOQ-accredited quarantine facility (hotel) in Pasay City. He started his mandatory quarantine on 11 May 2020 and left the facility on 15 May 2020," it added.

The PCG said "the eight OFWs who escaped their designated quarantine facilities were briefed on general quarantine protocols, underwent swab test, and signed the ‘Affidavit of Undertaking’ that they voluntarily submitted themselves to mandatory quarantine and committed to comply with quarantine measures while waiting for the release of their swab test results and BOQ clearances."

Balilo said they understood how OFWs want to be with their family.

“We know how hard it is to not be with them during this crisis, but we need your cooperation to make this measure work,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS