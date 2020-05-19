Malacañang said on Monday there could be a need to heighten the security measures being implemented in the quarantine facilities to ensure that those required to undergo isolation would not escape.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque apologized that a number of overseas Filipino workers left their facilities even if they were not yet cleared from coronavirus disease infection.

"Well, apology, perhaps there is a need to increase the security in the hotels being used as quarantine facilities," he said in a virtual press briefing.

He said authorities continue to locate those who have escaped from the facilities, although one is already under their custody.

Roque said the entire family members of the recovered OFW were being given the PCR test.

"The search continues for the others, this is for their own health and the health of their loved ones. I think there will be increased security in the different hotels that we are utilizing as quarantine areas," he added.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, eight OFWs escaped from their quarantine facility and one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

The OFW who was positive for COVID-19 was the one recovered by the authorities. Celerina Monte/DMS