Malacañang said on Monday the government is targeting 20.3 million beneficiaries for the second tranche of cash assistance amid the quarantine measures still being implemented in the country to prevent further spread of coronavirus disease.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said out of the 20.3 million target beneficiaries, 12,000 are those under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Social Amelioration Program, 4,900 are the "left out beneficiaries" or those not included in the initial 18 million SAP recipients, and 3,400 are those covered by the Small Business Wage Subsidy.

Roque said the 12 million SAP beneficiaries would come from areas under enhanced community quarantine.

Areas under ECQ are Cebu City and Mandaue City, while those under modified ECQ are Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales and Angeles City.

The rest of the country is under general community quarantine.

Roque said that for the first tranche, the government had extended cash assistance to P19,436,323.

The first tranche include the Department of Labor and Employment's COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) with 602,722 beneficiaries; DOLE's CAMP Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) for displaced overseas Filipino workers, 73,352; DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhya para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) for informal workers, 299,156; Department of Agriculture's Financial Subsidy for Rice Farmers, 415,000; and DSWD's SAP, 18,046,093.

Under Republic Act No 11469 or the Bayanihan Heal As One Act, Congress has authorized President Rodrigo Duterte to provide emergency subsidy to around 18 million low-income households, amounting to between P5,000 to P8,000 a month for two months depending on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates. Celerina Monte/DMS