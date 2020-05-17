Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate a report that a factory worker was allegedly beaten by policemen in Cavite for violating quarantine rules.

"We will call PNP Chief (General Archie) Gamboa, and we will see what happened there," he said in a virtual briefing on Saturday.

"In our government. no one is above the law. If someone really violates the law, there is an investigation, court hearing and punishment," he added.

Roque made his statement when his opinion was asked about the incident involving Ronald Campo, 30, a factory worker who was said to have been beaten by police officers in General Trias, Cavite last May 12.

Campo was arrested for violation of quarantine policies at Tropical Village in Brgy. San Francisco.

Aside from bruises and wounds all over his body, Campo reportedly sustained a fracture on his skull because of the incident. Robina Asido/DMS