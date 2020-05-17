The first day of transition to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine and General Community Quarantine proceeded smoothly, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

The PNP Command Center in Camp Crame continues to monitor the situation in regions and provinces where quarantine rules have been substantially eased, particularly in areas listed as low and moderate risk.

Metro Manila, Cebu City and the province of Laguna are listed as high risk areas and remain under modified enhanced quarantine (MECQ).

The PNP, however, expressed concern over anticipated challenges in continued police operations to enforce MECQ and GCQ protocols in the coming typhoon season.

“Based on our experience during the onslaught of Tropical Storm Ambo, we noted that our disaster response operations were made more difficult by some restrictions that must be followed to observe ECQ protocols,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson,

He cited situations where police responder had to consider the requirement of social distancing during evacuation operations.

The challenge becomes even greater when evacuating persons under quarantine or isolation for being probable or suspected COVID-19 cases, Banac explained.

The weather factor will definitely change the operating environment of police frontliners in enforcing MECQ/GCQ rules and minimum health standards under the “new normal”, he said. PNP-PIO