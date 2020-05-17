Mall operators should observe health protocols as its partial reopening started in areas under modified enhance community quarantine (MECQ) on Saturday.

"We have special minimum health protocols for malls and commercial establishments," Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a virtual forum.

Lopez said aside from wearing masks, people should follow social distancing and sanitation.

"For malls... as health measures the maximum number of people that will be allowed inside the mall or every store within the mall should be maintained. The rule of thumb here is one person per two square meters," he said.

"So if the free space in a store is 50 square meters, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed at any given point in time," he added.

Lopez said social distancing must strictly observed when riding elevators and escalators.

"When riding elevators and escalators there should be social distancing, one meter apart should be implemented at the escalators. While at elevators, if the previous capacity is 10 it should be divided into two, so only five (will be allowed) for that example," he said.

They should also have roving officers to check if these requirements were being followed," he added.

Lopez said checking of temperatures and frequent sanitation or establishments of sanitation stations should also be observed inside malls.

He said the companies who will also start their partial reopening should also observe minimum health protocols.

"We advise them to visit DTI ( Department of Trade and Industry) website, especially companies that were already allow to operate," said Lopez. Robina Asido/DMS