The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) turned over P16.9 million to the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) in a ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo on Friday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs chief, said the donation was formally turned over by AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. to Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, the executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and administrator of OCD.

Zata said the total amount of P16,901,934.27 was raised by the general headquarters (GHQ) of AFP; Philippine Army; Philippine Air Force; and Philippine Navy from portion of their members’ salaries.

"The percent deduction was equitable according to the soldier’s rank including cadets, candidate soldiers, and probationary officers," he said.

"As head of the AFP, General Santos donated the biggest contribution of P10,484; while the lowest ranking soldier who is a private, an airman, or an apprentice seaman donated P100," he added.

Zata said the amount was reflective of the AFP’s present fill-up of personnel with the exception of civilian human resources.

"The AFP’s pledge of donation was a humble gesture of solidarity with the government as it shares the nation’s burden in the effort to battle the deadly disease," he said.

"Aside from the donation, the AFP continues its nation-wide operations in support of combatting COVID-19," he added.

Zata said as of May 13, the military has deployed a total of 23,464 combined active soldiers and reservists in quarantine assistance stations nationwide.

"On the other hand, the military’s mobility operations since April 20 have resulted to the accommodation of 70,607 passengers and distribution of over two million food packs in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao," he said.

"Various air and naval assets are also being utilized to carry out importation and transportation missions of medical equipment, protective gears and supplies for patients and front line workers," he added.

Zata said the military’s ‘Kapwa Ko Sagot Ko’ program has helped over 55,000 persons through various lines of efforts in the National Capital Region.

"These include humanitarian activities such as Mobile Kitchen, Tulong-Uwi, Pagkain sa Walang Bahay, Ayuda sa Mag-aaral, Sagip Kapwa, and Kabalikat Frontliners operations," he said. Robina Asido/DMS