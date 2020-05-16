Two people were missing while another was injured as Typhoon ''Ambo'', now a severe tropical storm, hit Eastern Visayas region Thursday.

Based on an initial report, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Eastern Visayas on Friday recorded two missing individuals at the vicinity of Brgy. Tubabao, Oras, Eastern Samar.

One victim identified as Edmundo Jabon, 56 from was injured in boat mishap in Jiabong, Samar on Thursday.

OCD reports say thousands of families were displaced as Typhoon ''Ambo'' continued to affect some parts of the country.

As Friday morning, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol Region said 38,517 families or 145,719 persons evacuated.

The OCD Eastern Visayas also recorded 6,474 persons or 1,648 families evacuated in Samar.

OCD said social distancing was observed in evacuation centers.

Three houses in Western Samar and a municipal gym of Maslog, Eastern Samar were damaged.

Mark Timbal, OCD spokesman, said so far they haven't received reports about possible deficiency on evacuation centers in the affected areas.

"There are pre-identified evacuation areas per municipality or city. They can use that except those designated as isolation facilities," he said.

"So far we haven't received info about problems of this sort. Hopefully there is really none," he added.

As of 3pm, ''Ambo'' was last spotted at 30km northeast of Tayabas, Quezon with maximum sustained wind of 100 kph and gustiness of up to 140 kph while moving northwest at the speed of 20 kph.

As of 12 pm, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded a total of 559 stranded cargo drivers or helpers in Southern Luzon, Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

This includes Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Quezon Province, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Leyte, Samar, and Biliran.

According to PCG, operations of 278 rolling cargoes, 18 cargo vessels, and three motorbancas are temporarily suspended, while 104 vessels and 94 motorbancas are taking shelter within the regions.

"The PCG Operations Center is on 24/7 nationwide monitoring to strictly implement guidelines on the movement of vessels during heavy weather and to ensure the safety of lives and properties at all costs," it said.

PCG districts and stations across the country are on standby to respond on emergency situations, in coordination with their respective Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC). Robina Asido/DMS