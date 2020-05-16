President Rodrigo Duterte has seen that there was something "wrong" in the birthday party held for National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Debold Sinas amid the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

This was the reason why Duterte wants the legal processes to proceed, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a radio interview.

"Well, he knew that what happened was wrong, that's why he allowed the process to continue," he said.

The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service filed criminal complaints against Sinas and other police officers before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office over the May 8 incident wherein the NCRPO chief was given a surprised "mañanita" feast to honor his birthday. Sinas and the other cops allegedly violated the ordinance and quarantine rules.

Roque said administrative charges might also be filed against Sinas and the other police officers.

"Malacañang will give the go clearance (to file administrative case) if there is evidence," he said.

He also said that Malacanang is asking for the results of the IAS investigation against Sinas and the other cops.

Roque said Duterte would not allow this incident to go unpunished, otherwise the people might not follow quarantine rules, which could result in the increase of coronavirus disease cases. Celerina Monte/DMS