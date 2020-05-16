Malacañang said private companies in areas to be placed under modified community quarantine are advised not to resume their operations if they could not provide shuttle service for their employees.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it is the policy of the government to slowly open up the economy to prevent the second wave of coronavirus disease infections.

"So, if the company could not afford yet to provide shuttle or their employees have no own vehicles, do not open yet because it is more important to avoid the so-called second wave (of COVID-19 transmissions)," he said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Beginning May 16 until May 31, Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City will be under modified ECQ, which allows a few private businesses to operate.

The rest of the country will be under general community quarantine where many businesses are already allowed to open.

Under modified ECQ, public transportation is still prohibited. Thus, private companies, which can resume operations, have to provide their own shuttles or workers can go to work using their personal vehicles, but with only two persons per row.

Workers are also allowed to use bicycles, motorcycles or e-scooters but with only one rider in each of them.

Public transportation is allowed in areas under GCQ but with limited load factor. Celerina Monte/DMS