The National Task Force COVID-19 said on Thursday that there are 7,000 coronavirus disease tests backlog nationwide.

In a virtual press briefing in Malacañang, NTF COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vicencio Dizon said the government hopes to complete the tests and get the results of the samples in the next two weeks.

"Because we need to catch up especially we have the backlog, which is about 7,000 tests nationwide. We need to address this backlog," he said.

Dizon said the NTF COVID-19 has been partnering with the private sector to address the problem.

"We have found the solution and we are confident that with the assistance of the private partners, we can address the backlog within two weeks and our tests per day capacity will continue to increase," said Dizon, also the president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and also the testing czar.

He said as of May 10, the tests per day capacity of the country has reached to 8,700 with 20 laboratories nationwide.

Dizon added that so far, there are 3,000 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila and Luzon.

The government is also installing isolation facilities in Visayas and Mindanao, he said.

As of May 14, the Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases rose to 11,876 with 2,337 recoveries and 790 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS