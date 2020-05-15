National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Debold Sinas, along with other senior police officials, will be charged criminally after holding his birthday party despite the enhanced community quarantine being enforced in Metro Manila, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a text message to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was the information relayed to him by Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa.

"Per my latest conversation with Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa, a criminal case is now being readied to be filed tomorrow against NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas, along with other senior police officials who attended the gathering," he said.

Roque said the PNP is also getting clearance from the Office of the President regarding the filing of administrative charges against Sinas and other senior police officers for alleged violation of quarantine rules.

"Maj. Gen. Sinas is a third level officer and a presidential appointee; hence, a clearance from the OP is needed for the filing of administrative charges of the PNP. The same applies to the senior police officials who are also presidential appointees," Roque said.

Prior to his statement, in a press briefing, Roque said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has ordered the Internal Affairs Service of the PNP to conduct the probe against Sinas and other police officials and to forward the results of the probe to his office.

"Well, I think it's a significant development that no less than the Executive Secretary has ordered the investigation and that the results be forwarded to his office," he said.

Photos of Sinas' birthday celebration went viral on social media.

The incident on May 8 drew criticisms since mass gathering and social distancing have been strictly being implemented in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The photos showed Sinas receiving roses from other policemen and bumping fists with them during the surprise gathering reportedly initiated by Sinas' officers. Celerina Monte/DMS