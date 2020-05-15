Malacañang assured on Thursday that the government is ready to assist those affected by Typhoon "Ambo" as social distancing on a family basis will be enforced inside the evacuation centers amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government's "Oplan Listo (Alert)" has been in full force.

"According to Oplan Listo, we have sufficient relief goods, our evacuation centers are ready and and social distancing will be enforced on a per family basis," he said.

He added that the government has been always ready whenever there is a typhoon.

According to state weather forecasting agency, as of 2pm on Thursday, Ambo made landfall over San Policarpo, Eastern Samar at 12:15pm and was moving towards norther portion of Samar province

It has maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 km/h. Celerina Monte/DMS