A 40-year-old construction worker who offered P100 million to anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by police in Boracay Tuesday evening.

According to the Malay Police Station, the suspect was Ronald Quiboyen.

Authorities said Quiboyen was arrested after they received complaints and screenshots of his post on Facebook ,saying he would double the reward money offered by the teacher who was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday.

“I will double the P50 million, I’ll make it P100 million to anyone who can kill Duterte. I’m here in Boracay now,” Quiboyen said in his post.

Joint operations were conducted by the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 6, and Malay police around 3:30 pm at Sitio Hagdan in Barangay Yapak which resulted to his arrest.

Quiboyen was easily arrested as he has a police record for traffic violation earlier this year.

Authorities said the suspect has yet to disclose his motive in making that statement.

When Malay police posted the accomplishment on their Facebook page, netizens also shared posts of other individuals who are also threatening Duterte’s life through the social media platform. Some are even photos of them holding guns and a cuff.

Quiboyen is now under the custody of Aklan Provincial Police Office- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. He will face charges for alleged violation of Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code or inciting to sedition.

According to reports, the teacher who was arrested by the NBI in Zambales said he is just bored and frustrated on the current situation of the country that’s why he posted the threat on his social media account. Ella Dionisio/DMS