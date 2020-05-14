The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) on Wednesday said “Ambo” has become a severe tropical storm, with more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) number one.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said ''Ambo'' was last spotted at 315 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with maximum winds of 95 kph and gusts of 105 kph. It was moving north-northwest at 10 kph.

TCWS number one was raised over Sorsogon,Ticao Island,Catanduanes,and southern portion of Albay which are Oas,Tabaco,Ligao City, Pio Duran, Guinobatan,Malilipot ,Jovellar,Camalig,Santo Domingo,Bacacay, Rapu-rapu,Daraga,Legazpi, and Manito.

“It (Ambo) is estimated to make landfall over Bicol region by Thursday evening or Friday morning”, said weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

In a press briefing earlier,Pagasa announced that Northern Samar, northern portion of Samar which are Calbayog, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose De Buan, Tarangan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, San Sebastian, Paranas, and Hinabangan; and northern portion of Eastern Samar which are Jipadpad, Ateche, Masilog, Oras, San Policarpio, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat and San Juan were placed under TCWS number one.

“This means that we are expecting strong winds of 30 to 60 kph within 36 hours,” Aurelio said.

“If you notice, its icon is a typhoon as we expect it to intensify into a typhoon,” he said.

Based on Pagasa's forecast, ''Ambo'' is expected to be at 160 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar by Thursday afternoon.

By Friday afternoon, ''Ambo'' is expected at 20 km north northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte.

Pagasa said ''Ambo'' will move towards the vicinity of Conner, Apayao by Saturday afternoon and expected at 265 km northeast of Basco, Batanes.

The weather bureau said ''Ambo'' will weaken to a tropical storm once it reaches Batanes province. ''Ambo'' is expected to be located outside the Philippine Areas of Responsibility by Monday afternoon.

Residents may expect scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas Wednesday night.

Moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate are forecast by Thursday.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS