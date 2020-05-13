Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso announced the temporary closure of Ospital ng Tondo on Monday night.

"Those from Tondo District 2, I want to remind you that from May 11 to May 24 we temporarily closed the Ospital ng Tondo like what we did in Sampaloc hospital, and Gat. Andres Bonifacio (hospital) which is now open," he said.

Domagoso said the hospital was closed to quarantine doctors and nurses that may be infected by the coronovirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

"The doctors and nurses in Tondo hospital that maybe infected or who already sick will be given a chance to quarantine and rest," he said.

"You can expect that our healthy frontliners will be used temporarily to other hospitals under the city" he added.

Domagoso said the closure of the hospital will also give the local government an opportunity to disinfect the facility.

"This is just temporary so that we can also clean the Ospital ng Tondo because like what I have said earlier it is a long fight. It will not end by May 15," he said.

In its Monday report, the Department of Health said Manila, with 854 COVID-19 cases, has the second highest in the National Capital Region.

Domagoso said a total of 344 swab tests and 3,319 rapid tests were done in Manila from May 10 to 11.

He said based on their latest figure so far Manila was able to conduct 4,377 swab tests and 12,144 rapid tests. Robina Asido/DMS