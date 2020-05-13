The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said he did not see any violation on how National Capital Region Police chief Major General Debold Sinas celebrated his birthday last week.

In his virtual presser, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said Sinas did not held a party for his birthday but rather his personnel offered a mañanita or early morning serenade to him.

“During the mañanita, General Sinas told me that social distancing was observed. I don’t think there was a violation,” Gamboa said.

Meanwhile, on the reports of violation of social distancing during a distribution of food packs in Tondo, which is also part of the NCRPO chief’s birthday celebration, Gamboa said he will look into it.

The PNP chief said Sinas told him that health protocols were observed during that time.

“So if there are any (violation), then I will look into it but as of yet, I still trust General Sinas. Though we know how hard his job at NCRPO, but nevertheless that’s not an excuse for him to not follow simple health protocols,” Gamboa said.

Sinas last May 8 conducted "Adopt an Indigent Family" Relief Assistance Program to celebrate his birthday in the different communities in Metro Manila where all units of NCRPO simultaneously distributed food packages to the poorest among the poor in NCR.

According to NCRPO, the event was finished by around 11 am but all of a sudden, some residents flocked to the area hoping to receive aid.

Photos posted on social media showed that social distancing was not observed in the area but NCRPO clarified the people immediately went home after they were informed that the event is finished.

Gamboa said guidelines on holding parties and celebrations under the general community quarantine or modified enhanced community quarantine will be up to the Interagency Task Force (IATF). Ella Dionisio/DMS