Malacañang said on Tuesday only low-income families living in areas under the enhanced community quarantine would receive the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was approved during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night.

"Since the fund granted by Congress is limited, those who will be given the second tranche (of cash assistance) are (the poor families), which remain in (areas) under ECQ," he said.

Those places under the general community quarantine would no longer receive the cash aid, he said.

Under the SAP, some 18 million low-income families would receive P5,000 to P8,000 each depending on the prevailing regional wage rate in a particular area.

Roque said Duterte has approved to increase the number of SAP beneficiaries by five million more for the first tranche.

So far, he said 92.3 percent of all the target beneficiaries for the first tranche have received the cash assistance.

He said the remaining eight, which failed to meet the May 10 deadline would be given show cause letter so they could explain the reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, Roque said the President also approved the "Hatid Estudyante Program" wherein stranded students would be sent back to their homes.

"The President will send back the students through rail, sea, bus and air going to capital towns and provinces subject to quarantine guidelines," he said.

Roque said Duterte would also give cash and food assistance to the students who would return to their places. Celerina Monte/DMS