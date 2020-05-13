The National Capital Region, Laguna province and Cebu City would be placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine from May 16 until May 31 due to high cases of coronavirus disease, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The decision was reached during President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday night.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision contained in IATF Resolution No. 35 considered the recommendation of the Metro Manila mayors in coming out with the "modified" ECQ in NCR.

"What was agreed upon: We weighed science and the recommendation of the Metro Manila mayors," he said.

Also citing the recommendation of the World Health Organization, he said, "the lifting of the ECQ should be gradual, incremental or phase out, strong and resilient health system should be put in place. If restrictions are realized too soon before a strong health system in place, this will likely lead to resurgence."

For areas placed under modified ECQ, he said the recommendations of the National Task Force against COVID-19 were adopted in relation to the "proposed zoning concept and corresponding qualification and its phased response or intervention."

Pursuant thereto, he said the city or municipal local government units should be allowed to declare the classification of barangays based on risk thresholds to be confirmed by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force.

For critical zone under ECQ, Roque said there is no movement regardless of age and health status; there is minimal economic activity except for utility services and critical economic sector; no transportation activity except for utility serivces; and there is suspension of physical classes.

For containment zone under modified ECQ, there is limited movement within zone for obtaining essential services and work; operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants up to maximum of 50 percent workforce; limited transporting services for essential goods and services; and suspension of physical classes.

Roque said the list of selected manufacturing and processing plants, which could operate up to maximum 50 percent workforce are yet to be determined and would be announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the "moderate-risk province, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities" that would be placed under GCQ until end of the month are Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City in Cordillera Administrative Region; Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Quezon, Rizal, Batangas and Lucena City in Region IV-A; Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City in Region VII;

Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, and Isabela City in Region IX; Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental in Region XI; Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Butuan City in Region XIII.

The recommendations by the IATF for Angeles City, Cavite, Davao City, and Davao de Oro under GCQ would be maintained assuming similar risk-classification prevails on May 14, Roque said.

The areas, which would no longer be under community quarantine after May 15 due to low-risk of infections are Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and Dagupan City in Region I; Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, and Puerto Pricesa City in Region IV-B; Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, and Naga City in Region V; Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, and Bacolod City in Region VI;

Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City in Region VIII; Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, and Cagayan de Oro City in Region X; North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and General Santos City in Region XII; and Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Cotabato City in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The IATF's recommendations for Region I, Albay, and Legazpi City would remain assuming similar risk-classification prevails on May 14, the spokesman said.

Roque said the provinces, HUCs, and ICCs characterized as low, moderate and high-risk may appeal their classification to the IATF Screening and Validation Committee with the concurrence of the RIATF not later than May 13.

For buffer zone areas under GCQ, there would be limited movement to services and work; the operation of government offices and industries is up to maximum of 75 percent workforce; there are limited transporting services to support government and private operations; and there are flexible learning arrangements; operate at limited capacities to cater to students.

For outside buffer zone areas under modified GCQ, there would be permissive socio-economic activities with minimum public health standards.

Considered as critical zone are areas with more than 20 COVID-19 cases; containment zone with one to 19 cases; buffer zone, without cases but contiguous with localities with cases; and outside buffer zone, without confirmed cases.

All areas whether in community quarantine or not should maintain "minimum public health standards" all the time, Roque said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said under the minimum public health standards, there are four classifications, such as increase physical and mental resilience; reducing transmission through hand washing and disinfection; reducing contact limitations, such as social distancing; and reducing infections. Celerina Monte/DMS