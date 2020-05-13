The Philippines could not afford a "second or third wave" of coronavirus disease transmissions, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In a taped televised message aired on Tuesday morning, the Chief Executive said that a "new normal" would prevail until such time that a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed.

"For those who would be allowed to go out and work and for those who could not go out yet, remember, the easing up of the restrictions does not mean that there's no more COVID," he said.

"We cannot afford a second or third wave (of COVID-19 infections) to happen. These are the new infections and (the number of cases) will increase again (because) we did not follow the rules," he stressed.

Duterte reminded the people not to go out of their houses without wearing masks.

"That is a must. Must comply," he said.

He said the policemen would approach those who are not wearing mask, although they would not be arrested.

Duterte said that social distancing should be observed.

The taped message did not include the new guidelines that would be followed after May 15, when the enhanced community quarantine is supposed to expire in some areas, including Metro Manila, where there are high cases of coronavirus infections. Celerina Monte/DMS