The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday said Tropical Depression ''Ambo'' is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over Bicol Region.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said Ambo was estimated at 330 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts up to 70 km/h.

Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez in a briefing said ''Ambo'' is moving slowly westward and expected to move north westward Luzon in the coming days.

Perez said the weather disturbance is expected to be located at 345km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar by Tuesday and will remain offshore.

He said by Friday the center is expected at 20km north of Alabat, Quezon

“In between Thursday and Friday, the center of ''Ambo'' is expected to pass through Bicol Region but it does not necessarily mean that the region will be the only areas affected,” he said.

“We are not ruling out that it can intensify to tropical storm before making a landfall and based on the current track and analysis, ''Ambo'' may make landfall over the Bicol Region area between afternoon of May 14 and early morning of May 15,” he said.

Perez said since 1948 to 2016, typhoons entering the country are expected to hit Luzon or stay at the sea then recurve away from the country but'' Ambo'' based on their forecast will pass through the country.

“Possible raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) (will be) starting May 13 over Bicol Region and some parts of Eastern Visayas,” he said.

Ambo will bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao.

“Residents in these areas are advised to continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings of PAGASA Regional Services Division (PRSD),” it said.

Meanwhile, Pagasa hydrologist Richard Orendain said Ambo is expected to increase the water level of Angat, Magat, and Pantabangan Dam.

He said water level in Angat Dam may increase from two to three meters and estimated rainfall over the watershed could be 100 to 150 millimeters.

Possible flooding in low-lying areas of Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and Metro Manila while landslides are expected in the mountainous areas of Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Cordillera Autonomous Region and Cagayan Valley. Ella Dionisio/DMS