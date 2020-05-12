Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar issued on Monday guidelines on the cross-posting on PCOO social media platforms and its attached agencies following a Facebook post over the supposedly false information about ABS-CBN.

In a Department Order, Andanar said that limiting cross-posting on PCOO social media platforms would be done in the "exigency of service and to ensure content consistency."

He said cross-posting on the official social medial pages of the PCOO and its attached government media agencies shall be "strictly limited" to the livestreaming of news events and briefings of the following:

The President; the Presidential Spokesperson; the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel; the PCOO Secretary; members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases; and major primetime news and public affairs programs of People's Television Network Inc, Radyo Pilipinas, and Philippine News Agency.

He added that the Radio Television Malacañang shall continue to manage the mentioned cross-posting activities.

Asked if his order has something to do with the recent supposed false post by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict regarding the legal situation of ABS-CBN, including its shut down, Andanar, in a text message to reporters, said "Yes."

One of the issues raised by NTFELCAC was ABS-CBN allegedly allowed its franchise to lapse without addressing the legal issues, thus, resulting in the loss of jobs of thousands of its workers.

RTVM and PCOO both shared the post, which was later deleted after Andanar earlier said the resharing of the post did not undergo the usual vetting process of his office. Celerina Monte/DMS