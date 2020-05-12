President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to come out with a decision on what would happen after after May 15, particularly in areas under the enhanced community quarantine, after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday afternoon.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President might again deliver a public message after his meeting.

Roque said when the IATF and the President make a decision, "the recommendations of the mayors will be considered."

He was referring to the three options that the national government could take insofar as Metro Manila is concerned.

The Metro Manila Council composed of the 17 mayors has recommended that the ECQ in the National Capital Region could further be extended for two more weeks after May 15, move the NCR to general community quarantine, or a modified quarantine, which is a combination of ECQ and GCQ.

The spokesman said even the recommendation of the Catholic church to allow religious gathering, could also be part of the IATF discussion.

But Roque reiterated that whatever would be the decision, whether to maintain the ECQ or downgrade it to GCQ, "the situation is still critical."

"We can't go back to normal before COVID-19 came while there's no vaccine yet, no medicine yet for COVID-19," he said.

Roque said that if the people would not take seriously the coronavirus threat, this could cost their lives.

As of May 11, the Department of health reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 11,086, with 1,999 recoveries and 726 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS