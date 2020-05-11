The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Saturday said arrivals of international chartered and commercial flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be limited starting May 11.

According to the Notice to Airman (NOTAM), inbound international chartered flights will only be allowed to land on Mondays and Thursdays, provided they secure a clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and CAAP for slotting purposes.

Meanwhile, inbound international commercial flights will only be allowed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays provided they secure approval from CAAP 48 hours before the scheduled departure from the airport of origin for the necessary slotting and rescheduling of flights in order to subscribe to the 400 passengers per day capacity of NAIA.

“Enroute flights experiencing emergency, ferry flights or cargo flights, air ambulance and medical supplies flights, government and military flights, weather mitigation flights, maintenance flights, and outbound ferry flights or cargo flights with passengers, as authorized, are unrestricted and are not covered by the NOTAM,” CAAP said.

It added the restrictions, which will last a month, from May 11 to June 10, are going to be implemented in NAIA only, with other international airports in the country having their separate restrictions. Ella Dionisio/DMS