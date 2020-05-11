Some 184 additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were reported in the Philippines, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

As of 4pm on Sunday, the DOH said with new infections, the country has now a total of 10,794 COVID-19 cases.

Metro Manila reported additional 77 new cases; Central Visayas, 75; while other regions, 32.

Among the COVID-19 cases, 15 new fatalities were recorded bringing the total number of deaths to 719.

Also, the DOH reported 82 new cases of recoveries among COVID-19 patients, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,924.

The Health department also said the country has now a total of 13,500 bed capacity for COVID-19 patients and 1,983 ventilators have been in use.

As of May 9, there were 26 testing facilities in the country.

Meanwhile, for temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, DOH said the Ligtas COVID facilities has a total of 42,328 bed capacity while the Mega Ligtas COVID facilities can accommodate 1,348 individuals.

Local COVID centers are community-managed local isolation and general treatment areas for COVID-19 cases dedicated for quarantine or isolation of suspected COVID-19 cases while the Mega Ligtas COVID facilities are managed by the national government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that for the first time, there were no new confirmed cases and fatalities due to COVID-19 as reported by foreign service posts.

“While it could be that this is just a result of weekend dips in reporting, it is still worth taking note. Just as significant, the only reports that came in were of two Filipino patients who recovered in 2 different countries in Europe,” it said.

Based on its record, the DFA said 2,178 Filipinos in 46 countries abroad have been infected by COVID-19. Of the coronavirus cases, 1,283 patients have been undergoing treatment, 642 recovered and discharged, while 253 died.

A total of 215 countries and territories around the world have been already infected by the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of May 9, there were 3,862,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, including 265,961 deaths.

WHO said in Western Pacific Region, the Philippines ranked 5th among countries with highest COVID-19 cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS