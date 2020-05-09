More than 1,000 Filipino seaferers on three cruise ships at the Manila Bay anchorage area underwent Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said these were 902 Filipinos and 27 foreign crew members from M/V Explorer Dream, around 140 Filipino seaferers from M/V Costa Serena and 441 others from M/V Majestic Princess.

According to PCG, the M/V Explorer Dream arrived on May 3 and started their mandatory quarantine at the Manila Bay Anchorage area.

M/V Costa Serena arrived on May 1 and M/V Majestic Princess, which was placed under quarantine since April 25.

Presently, the PCG has recorded a total of 15 cruise ships staying at the anchorage area of Manila Bay.

These includes the COVID-19 hit ship, the M/V Ruby Princess which previously docked in Australia before it anchored in Manila Bay on Thursday morning.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said M/V Ruby Princess, which came from the vicinity of waters off Mindoro before it proceed to Manila Bay, has a total of 214 Filipino seaferers onboard.

According to PCG, "like the rest of Filipino seafarers aboard 13 other cruise ships at the anchorage area, they are scheduled to undergo Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing for COVID-19 to be conducted by medical personnel of the Sub-Task Group for the Repatriation of OFWs."

Filipino seafarers who will be tested negative for COVID-19 will be given a quarantine clearance and provided with the necessary transportation service back to their home province or city.

"If the result is positive, the Filipino seafarer will immediately be ferried to the nearest COVID-19 referral hospital for immediate medical assistance," said PCG.

As of Wednesday, seven cruise ships with 1,912 Filipino crew members were visited by the Sub-Task Group for their scheduled RT-PCR testing for COVID-19.

The PCG said the remaining Filipino seafarers aboard cruise ships at the Manila Bay Anchorage area are expected to be tested within the week. Robina Asido/DMS