Almost half of the Filipinos have indicated their satisfaction of the government's efforts in managing the coronavirus disease crisis, according to a survey by a Singapore-based pollster.

In the Toluna-Blackbox Index of Global Crisis Perceptions released on May 6, social research agency Blackbox Research and international online panel specialist Toluna said the Philippines got an index score of 49, four points higher than the global average of 45.

Of the 23 countries included in the survey, China got the highest score of 85 while Japan was at the bottom with an index score of 16.

"Japan ranks last with an index score of 16, due to its perceived poor political performance and business leadership, as well as lacklustre community performance," the survey said.

The countries were assessed across four key performance indicators; national political leadership, corporate leadership, community, and media.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque welcomed the results of the Toluna-Blackbox survey.

"The April 2020 survey disclosed that the Philippines got an index score of 49, ahead of countries, such as Australia (43), Germany (41), USA (41), UK (37), Mexico (37), Italy (36), Thailand (36), Iran (36), France (26), and Japan (16)," he said.

Roque said that fighting COVID-19 is a collective effort as indicated by the survey.

"Government cannot do it alone and we are therefore grateful to the private sector, the media, and the community in general for demonstrating the true Filipino bayanihan spirit in this extraordinary situation," he said.

"Let us continue to show our solidarity with our people and cooperation with authorities, so together, we can truly heal as one nation," the spokesman added.

The survey was carried out an online nationally representative survey of 12,592 across 23 countries, aged between 18 to 80 and has a statistical margin of error of 3-6 percent. It was conducted between April 3 to 19. Celerina Monte/DMS