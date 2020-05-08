The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday extended the deadline for the distribution of the first tranche of Social Amelioration Program (SAP) to May 10.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he recognizes the challenges encountered by local government units (LGUs) on the ground, especially those with high density population like Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, and Cebu and Davao City.

“We have received reports from our field offices that even if they distribute 24/7 it is really hard for them to meet the May 7 deadline especially for those in Metro Manila. We are therefore giving them until May 10 to complete everything,” he said.

Año said the League of Cities of the Philippines and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) requested for an additional three days to complete the SAP distribution.

Año said those LGUs who will not be able to meet the new deadline on May 10 will definitely receive show cause orders from DILG.

"This is the last extension that we will grant to the LGUs. Our people cannot wait any longer," Año said.

Año commended the 985 LGUs nationwide that have met the deadline and completed the distribution of the first tranche.

Año said they are on their second tranche of SAP distribution.

“LGUs by now have learned the ropes of the efficient distribution mechanisms in communities. Address the loopholes to ensure that the cash aid is received by beneficiaries in the whole amount and as early as possible,” he said.

Based on the reports of the DILG regional offices, out of the 985 LGUs, 123 are in Western Visayas; 102 in Bicol Region; 95 in Eastern Visayas; 75 in Ilocos Region; 69 in Zamboanga Peninsula; 65 in Caraga; 74 in Calabarzon; 62 in Mimaropa; 60 in Northern Mindanao; 63 in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); 70 in Central Visayas; 39 in Central Luzon; 33 in Soccsksargen; 29 in Cagayan Valley; and 26 in Davao Region.

The DSWD will conduct validation within 15 days after the distribution of LGUs to check if the recipients are the right beneficiaries and to ensure no doubling of payout of the same tranche to the same family.

DILG spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said 77.68 percent of the intended beneficiaries nationwide have received their SAP as of May 6.

Malaya said Caraga has the highest payout rate at 99.88 percent, followed by the Bicol Region at 99.51 percent and CAR at 89.26 percent.

It is followed by the Ilocos Region at 86.36 percent; Soccsksargen at 85.59 percent; Northern Mindanao at 82.26 percent; Central Luzon at 78.50 percent; Eastern Visayas at 76.05 percent; Western Visayas at 77.89 percent; Cagayan Valley at 77.39 percent; CALABARZON at 73.61 percent; Zamboanga Pensinsula at 70.42 percent; MIMAROPA at 66.97 percent; Central Visayas at 62.58 percent; National Capital Region (NCR) at 62.51 percent; and Davao Region at 57.87 percent.

Malaya said the national pay-out rate is expected to increase to 80 percent by the end of Thursday.

“That means that for every 10 low income families, 8 would have received their emergency subsidy by the end of the day today. That is a good number,” he said.

He assured that the DILG is working with the DSWD to polish the distribution of the second tranche of SAP this month while adhering to existing health and safety protocols.Ella Dionisio/DMS