Authorities apprehended two individuals for selling overpriced alcohol in two separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Major Aristides Galang, Philippine Air Force spokesman the PAF agents with government operatives captured a man and female seller in the city.

Galang said the woman was apprehended at Megaland Yubengco Compound, Don Alfaro St., Zamboanga City.

Confiscated from the woman were six containers of Ethyl Alcohol-V protect brand; 48 gallons of non-labelled ethyl alcohol; 14 empty containers of 18-liters ethyl alcohol; 12 empty non-labelled empty gallons; two improvised funnel; and, one digital weighing scale.

Galang said the items could have been sold for a total of P73,800.

Galang said the man was nabbed in Uranus St. Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City for selling overpriced alcohol.

"Ten containers of 18-liter Ethyl Alcohol-V protect brand with a total selling price of P35,000.00 were confiscated from his possessions," Galang said.

The apprehended individuals and confiscated items were brought to the CIDG regional office and will face the charges for violating the Republic Act 10623 (Amended Price Act), RA 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines), DTI Memorandum Circular on Anti-Hoarding and Anti-Panic Buying, and on the RA 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act), said Galang.

Galang said the "Philippine Air Force agents together with the different government operatives are working hand-in-hand to apprehend individuals who are selling overpriced/hoarded items, such as alcohol and other medical supplies since the COVID-19 outbreak."Robina Asido/DMS