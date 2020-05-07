The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said they recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the delisting and case buildup of some of the 357 cops allegedly in a narcolist.

In a briefing at Pasig City, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said they are waiting for the president’s decision.

“We already submitted the list to the president… The president is very busy… There were recommendations there on the part of the PNP. Those who we recommend for delisting and those that are for case buildup,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa said a new list of alleged narco cops is coming up.

“We haven't asked the President if we will be allowed to evaluate it again,” he said.

On Tuesday, Police Lieutenant General Camilo Cascolan said the second batch is composed of 352 cops, 83 of whom are under their National Watchlist on Illegal Drugs (NWID) while 269 are under their Counter Intel Watchlist (CIW). Ella Dionisio/DMS