The Philippine government is preparing the protocol for the clinical test of Japan-manufactured anti-flu drug Avigan for 100 coronavirus disease patients in the country, the Department of Health ( DOH) said on Wednesday.

In the "Laging Handa" press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Japan has already given the go signal to supply the antiviral medication to be used in the trial.

"The Japan government is providing us with supply of this drug for 100 patients. So, we will select the hospitals that will join in this trial and in those hospitals, we will come up with the protocol on how to choose the patients," she said.

She assured that the government would get the consent of the patients who would participate in the test.

"What is important here because this is a clinical trial, the informed consent should be there," Vergeire said.

She said the DOH is securing clearances from various institutions for the clinical test.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said that the Philippines would participate in any clinical trial for the vaccine or medication against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the DOH reported that there were 10,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with 1,506 recoveries and 658 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS