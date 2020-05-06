One cop and a suspect were injured after a van ignored a checkpoint in Quezon City, resulting in a running gun battle that ended in Pasig on Tuesday morning.

The van was carrying around 30 boxes of liquor, said Lt. Col. Melchor Rosales, QC Police District Station 12 commander, in a radio interview.

In a virtual briefing, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas said elements of the QCPD Station 12 flagged down a van at a check point around 7:45 am.

Instead of subjecting their vehicle and themselves to mandatory inspection, the suspects fled.

“This prompted the QCPD checkpoint team personnel to chase the suspects,” Sinas said.

He said one of the suspects fired his gun towards the pursuing lawmen, prompting the latter to retaliate.

Upon reaching C5, particularly in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City, the van swerved to the left direction and hit the center island.

Recovered from the suspects were one hand gun, two magazines and several boxes of liquor.

Sinas said the injured suspect, Joselito Delos Santos, a former Manila patrolman was brought to Rizal Medical Center.

His son, a criminology student named Jason, was arrested.

One police officer was injured and was brought to the Medical City in Pasig.

"The turn of events in this simple vehicle inspection is extremely saddening,” said Sinas.

“We have always reiterated our plea for everyone to stay home and obey all laws especially those relative to the extended ECQ. This kind of resistance is very much unnecessary,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS