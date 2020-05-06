The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)said there is no discussion yet about the declaration of martial law.

"The declaration of martial law and the bases thereof depend upon the wise determination and prudent discretion of the President," said AFP spokesman, Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo.

"The power to declare martial law on the basis of COVID-19 is within his powers as Commander-in-Chief subject to the concurrence of both houses of Congress," he said

"There has been no such discussion so far in the AFP," he added.

Arevalo issued his statement after presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo said Duterte could declare martial law because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arevalo said so far the military focused on supporting the government's response against COVID-19 pandemic and on its internal security operations.

"At this time, our sights remain focused keenly on how to help national and local governments to curve the pandemic, sustain our irreversible gains in further degrading the communist terrorist group, and defeat decisively other local terrorist groups like the Abu Sayyaf Group and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters," he said. Robina Asido/DMS