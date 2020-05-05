The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) deployed additional forces to augment their quarantine checkpoints and in Tondo has been under hard lockdown since Sunday.

Around 500 police personnel, of which 295 were from National Standby Support Force from the national headquarter and 250 from Special Action Force (SAF), were deployed last Sunday.

Police Major General Debold Sinas, the NCRPO chief, said the deployed members are in good physical and mental health.

They will augment the region-wide deployment of District Mobile Force Battalion who have been working in the frontlines for 48 days straight since the declaration of the ECQ and its succeeding extensions.

"These 294-strong members of the NSSF from the NHQ will aid our deployment of personnel from the District Mobile Force Battalion to different QCPs ( quarantine control points) region-wide,” Sinas said.

“Our men have been deployed for 48 days straight already. We need to replace them and give them some rest,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SAF personnel will be deployed as additional personnel in Tondo, following the declaration of hard lockdown.

Sinas communicated his appreciation for the augmentation sent by SAF.

"We greatly appreciate the generosity of SAF in sending us augmentation in this battle against the unseen. Verily, they will be of great aid in the implementation of the hard lockdown in Tondo, Manila,” Sinas said.

Sinas pleaded cooperation from people in Metro Manila to stay at home to make their common sacrifices worthwhile. Ella Dionisio/DMS