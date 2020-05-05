Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada was arrested last Sunday afternoon after distributing fish to residents of Barangay Salapan without permit from the local government of San Juan.

According to the San Juan police, Estrada was arrested around 4:45pm for giving milkfish to the residents also on the grounds of improper handling of milkfish distribution to the people and violating social distancing.

Police approached Estrada and invited him to the police station to shed light on the violation of Enhanced Quarantine Protocol issues which was raised by other members of the community.

“The former Senator has induced the residences of Barangay Salapan gathered en masse, along the street of A. Luna corner J. Ruiz which is considered a public place without observing the social or physical distancing,” it said.

Estrada had initiated a mass gathering which is strictly prohibited, police said. Confiscated from Estrada were seven boxes of bangus.

After he was brought to the police station, former President Joseph Estrada, Jinggoy's wife Precy, former vice mayor of San Juan Janella Estrada and Senator Ramon Revilla Jr.arrived.

Estrada was made to explain why he has no permit from the City of San Juan, the food handling issue and violation on social distancing by the supposed beneficiaries of his milkfish distribution.

The former senator was sternly warned that repetition of the same violation committed without permit from the LGU will be dealt accordingly.

Around 7:30pm, Estrada was released after a discussion and explanation he made with the Eastern Police District Director, Brigadier General Johnson Almazan.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, in a statement, claimed the former senator has been improperly distributing milkfish in different barangays... to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The arrest of Mr. Jinggoy Estrada has nothing to do with politics in San Juan, but has everything to do with law and order, especially so now that we are collectively fighting this global pandemic,” Zamora said.

He made the statement after Estrada said the incident was politically driven.

“I am saddened by the fact that the former senator is not respecting the rule of law. Being a former lawmaker himself, he is expected to be the first to abide by the laws of our country,” Zamora said. Ella Dionisio/DMS