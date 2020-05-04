The number of police personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached the 100 mark after the Philippine National Police-Health Service (PNP-HS) recorded seven additional cases last Saturday.

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said seven more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel to 105.

The seven new confirmed cases were a 45-year-old female from Cavite; a 31-year-old female officer from Rizal; a 48-year-old male officer from Demang Sagada; a 27-year-old female officer from Quezon City; a 43-year-old male officer from Iloilo; a 35-year-old male officer from Laguna; and a 29-year-old female officer from Laguna.

According to PNP-HS, among the 105 PNP confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 have since recovered, three earlier succumbed to death while 85 active cases are undergoing supportive healthcare.

In addition, PNP-HS is keeping tab of 370 PNP personnel categorized as probable persons under investigation (probable PUIs) while a total 374 personnel were recommended as suspected persons under investigation (suspected PUIs).

At present, a total of 1,013 PNP personnel composed of 326 Probable PUIs, 685 suspected PUIs, and two confirmed patients have completed self or home quarantine under strict monitoring and observation by PNP doctors.

PNP Chief, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa earlier assured that the PNP leadership is open to all possible means to mitigate the continued increase of COVID-19 cases among the law enforcers “who are the country’s last line of defense in maintaining order amidst our fight against this contagion.”

“We are also looking forward to the full operation of our very own PNP COVID-19 Testing Center to be housed in the DNA Laboratory of the National Headquarters with help of the Department of Health and other stakeholders who care for safety of our unsung heroes in these trying times,” Gamboa said. Ella Dionisio/DMS