The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines has breached the 9,000 level, according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH reported 295 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 9,223.

Among the COVID-19 cases, four new fatalities were recorded bringing the total number to 607.

Also, the DOH reported 90 new cases of recoveries among COVID-19 patients, which means there are now 1,214 patients who recovered from the disease.

The virus that originated in China is present in 215 countries and territories around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of May 2, there were 3,272,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally with 230,104 deaths.

WHO said in Western Pacific Region, the Philippines ranked 5th with highest COVID-19 cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS