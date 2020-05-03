Senator Sonny Angara said Saturday he tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 ( COVID-19) close to one month after he had recovered.

Angara, in his Facebook post Saturday, said ''while preparing to donate my blood plasma for a second time, my doctors, after the results of the initial antibody test taken before donating, had me take another swab test, which registered positive.''

He said his wife tested negative for COVID-19.

Angara said he will not attend the Senate sessions which starts on Monday but will participate through teleconferencing.

''Nothing is 100 percent sure at this point so it is best to be prudent and cautious and thus it is best that I not attend Senate sessions in person for the risk posed to others,'' he said,

''And we will follow the usual quarantine procedures for myself and members of my household as a precaution,'' the senator added.

'I will continue to stay at home for now but I will participate in Senate proceedings through teleconferencing which the Senate may allow starting Monday after an amendment to our Rules,'' said Angara.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel had tested positive for COVID-19 virus but they recovered. DMS