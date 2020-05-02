Malacañang said on Friday that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators ( POGOs) are allowed to resume their operation with ''30 percent work capacity''provided they have clearance from concerned government agencies.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said POGOs are classified as business process outsourcing, which the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed to operate in places under the enhanced and general community quarantine.

"The BPOs are allowed and POGOs belong to BPOs," Roque said in the "Laging Handa" press briefing.

But he clarified not all POGOs are allowed to resume operation.

He said it would be the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation that would give clearance to any POGO that would reopen.

Roque said those that have not fully paid their taxes with the BIR and fees with the Pagcor could not operate.

"So, there is a need for a clearance from Pagcor, clearance from BIR," he said.

He also said that POGOs that would reopen are only allowed to have "30 percent work capacity" and all workers should undergo first coronavirus disease testing.

"Of course, if the test turns positive, (the worker) won't be allowed to work. In order for a person to be allowed to go to work, as a prerequisite, one has to undergo COVID-19 testing, PCR or rapid test," he said.

Roque also said all proceeds from the operation of POGOs would be spent "100 percent" for COVID-19-related efforts.

POGO was one of the industries the government initially barred from operating after it declared quarantine measures in the country to stop the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS