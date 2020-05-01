Six persons died while four were injured in a fire in Tondo on Thursday morning.

In a report, Manila Police District (MPD) said the fire took place around 6:37 am at the residential area of Tioco St. corner Tapurist St.

The fire started at the second floor of a house owned by certain Alfredo Estabillo.

The fire reached first alarm around 6:38 am before fire out was declared at 7:52 am.

The fatalities were identified as Natalia Nicole Sorbito, 17, Shane Bernadette Sorbito, 16, Elizabeth Mendoza, 48, and Janeth Rosales, 49, Eugenio Facia, 48, and Remedios Facia, 70.

Among the four injured were Fire Officer 1 Ronald Marcelino, 32, who sustained minor burns in his neck.

Other injured victims were Fernando Gordon, 54, Joseph Costibolo, 32, and Andrei Isidro, 17.

According to MPD, around eight houses were damage while around 20 families were displaced.

Damage to property is estimated around P150,000. Robina Asido/DMS