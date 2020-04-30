The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said there are a total of 10 cruise ship staying at the Manila Bay anchorage area.

As of yesterday, 28 April 2020, 10 ships are monitored at the Manila Bay Anchorage area," said Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman.

Balilo, in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, said there are ''approximately 2,000 Filipinos'' in the cruise ships.

Balilo said the cruise ships will disembark Filipino passengers after the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) cleared their vessels.

"The PCG has yet to confirm the exact schedule of disembarkation of cruise ships at the Manila Bay anchorage area," he said.

"After a particular period, BOQ, BOC (Bureau of Customs), and BI (Bureau of Immigration) will board the ships to conduct inspection. PCG will join if there are irregularities on ship safety and security documents," Balilo said.

"Once the BOQ clear the ship, disembarkation of Filipino seafarers will commence," he added.

Balilo said the PCG will also assist in the disembarkation and necessary transportation of the Filipino seafarers.

He said 21 more ships are set to arrive at the Manila Bay anchorage area this month while more vessels are expected to arrive next month. Robina Asido/DMS