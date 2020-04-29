Makati police on Tuesday filed cases against a Spanish resident in Dasmarinas Village after he shouted at police officers and violated the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In a message to reporters, Makati Police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon said cases for direct assault, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority; violation of Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases, unjust vexation and for not wearing face mask against Javier Salvador.

Simon also said they are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to determine his status after reports he is allegedly overstaying.

“ BI is on a case build up,” he said. “This is a warning to all abusive foreigners.”

Due to the incident, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas said they try to coordinate with their counterparts in BI and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as foreigners are not exempted from the guidelines of the government under the enhanced community quarantine.

“We have no discussion with BI, DFA as of now… maybe we will try to contact are counterparts there but the guidance is anybody, whether local or foreign you have to follow the policy,” Sinas said.

“The problem is they (foreigners) feel exempted… I will try to contact BI and DFA regarding that matter so that we can also talk to our counterparts in different embassies,” he added.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente reminded foreigners that under the Section 6 of the Bayanihan Heal as One Act, if the offender is a foreigner, they will be ordered deported without further proceedings.

"Aliens who blatantly disregard our laws, especially during this critical period, not only face criminal charges but also immigration deportation cases as well," he warned. "If deported, alien offenders will be perpetually barred from returning to the country," Morente said.

Morente expressed his dismay at the incident.

“This is not just about the utter disrespect towards our laws. It is more importantly about putting everybody else’s health at risk,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS