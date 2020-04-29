The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is giving the local government units until Thursday to complete distribution of the first tranche of cash assistance to low income families, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said LGUs have three days to finish the task, otherwise, they might face administrative and criminal charges.

"The DILG has given the order that all the local government units have three days from today to distribute the SAP (Social Amelioration Program)," he said.

He said if the local governments fail to heed the order, "show cause order" would be issued.

Roque said the LGUs would be asked to explain why they should not face administrative and criminal charges.

"Administratively and criminally, they may be held liable for dereliction of duty, which is a form of graft," he added.

The government has allotted over P200 billion for the SAP to be distributed in two tranches for the 18 million poorest families in the country while quarantine measures are being implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease infection.

There were complaints from some people they have not yet received the cash assistance, which ranges between P5,000 and P8,000 depending on the minimum wage in the region where the recipients live. Celerina Monte/DMS