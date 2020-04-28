Authorities on Sunday confiscated boxes of unregistered medicine from two Chinese in Barangay Baclaran, Parañaque City.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the operation was conducted around 6:30 pm in the house of Chinese caretaker, Liang Yumei at 2555 Lt. Garcia Street, Barangay Baclaran.

“The operation stemmed from the report of a certain Epigenia Caretas, the maid of Yumei, who was fired due to work inefficiency,” it said.

Caretas went to the barangay to seek assistance to get quarantine pass at her residence and she was assisted by the barangay captain of Baclaran.

Upon opening their rented house, the barangay captain discovered the assorted boxes of Chinese medicine.

They reported the incident to the Paranaque City Health Office and found out it has no approved permit from the health department.

In the same date, the local health personnel also discovered another clinic containing assorted boxes of Chinese medicine located at the same street owned by another Chinese suspect.

Authorities confiscated around 200 boxes of undetermined Chinese medicines.

In a TV interview, the barangay captain said they were not aware that a Chinese clinic was established in their area.

“There is a possibility that some of the medicines are used for human trafficking,” he said.

Another Chinese clinic was earlier raided by the authorities.

According to some residents in the area, they saw people, mostly Chinese, going in and out of the facility but according to the city government of Parañaque they are not licensed to operate that’s why they closed the establishment.

The arrested suspects are under custody of the police station for proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS