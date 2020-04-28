Hundreds of Filipino seafarers assisted through the "balik probinsya" program of the national government departed Manila port early Monday morning.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the first batch of seafarers helped by the program is composed of 292 persons from Cebu, Dumaguete, Ozamis, Iligan and Zamboanga left at 2 am.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisted the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and several manning agencies in the transport of Filipino seafarers from Bacolod, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro who were stranded in Manila since last month due to the enhanced community quarantine," said PCG.

The PCG said as of Monday there are 61 Filipino seafarers at the Manila North Harbor Port Passenger Terminal, waiting for their scheduled sea voyage via 2GO vessel from Manila to their home provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

The PCG said the seafarers have served mandatory 14-day facility-based quarantine and underwent COVID-19 rapid blood test.

"This is the second batch of Filipino seafarers assisted through the ‘Balik-Probinsya Program’ of the national government," the PCG said. Robina Asido/DMS